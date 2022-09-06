‘Spider-Man’ fans share the opinions that will get them sent to The Raft

While Spider-Man is the most recognized character in Marvel’s superhero lineup, people still have hot takes that could have their faces printed on the Daily Bugle. But regardless, fans were brave enough to share them anyways, which either got fans in support or divided.

Over on r/Spiderman, Reddit user u/Regime-leader asked what fan’s Spider-Man opinions that would end up having them killed by Bully Maguire. Unfortunately, the post was removed by the subreddit’s moderators. But fans were still able to chime in before its removal.

If you read the comments underneath the post, most of them would probably start wars against other diehard fans. It’s no wonder why mods removed the post. One unpopular opinion shared was that Tobey Maguire‘s Spider-Man isn’t the “most comic accurate” portrayal of the web-slinging hero. The only reason why fans are saying that is because Maguire’s Spidey is “well-loved by fans”.

This then led to a fan debate on what counts as “comic book accurate” as fans came to defend Maguire. While others shared who they thought was “comic book accurate”.

Another fan gave a very long list of all their unpopular Spider-man opinions, criticizing every live-action Spider-Man film ever made and the upcoming titles such as Kraven the Hunter. This Reddit user did not stop at just the films. They targeted the video games as well.

But a majority of the comments found underneath the post have thrown shade towards the Sam Raimi Spider-Man trilogy. From the love interest to the filmmaking, to pretty much the entire trilogy, these Spidey-fans have something to say about it.

Overall, despite constantly hearing how great the Spider-Man films were, there will be people out there who don’t enjoy those titles. And it’s fair, these films are subjective. But nobody expected a plethora of fans who were against the original Spider-Man trilogy. Maybe it was a good thing that the post was removed.