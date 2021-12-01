‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ originally featured five more Avengers PSAs

One of the funniest moments in Spider-Man: Homecoming has nothing to do with the titular hero. During Peter Parker’s gym class, we see his coach (played by Hannibal Burress) show the class a charmingly retro and upbeat public service announcement featuring Chris Evans’ Captain America.

This was part of a series by Cap, with a later scene with Peter in detention showing Cap offering some sage words of advice on “how to make things right” and that kids should “take it from a guy who’s been frozen for 65 years, the only way to really be cool is to follow the rules”. This is all the more amusing because Peter previously fought Cap and he whispers to Ned that he stole his shield.

Now it appears we were robbed of more. Homecoming writer Jonathan Goldstein has been hosting a Homecoming watch party and confirmed they had plans for five other PSAs:

We had about five more of these educational videos with Avengers in them. #QuarantineWatchParty — Jonathan Goldstein (@JM_Goldstein) December 1, 2021

These would definitely have featured Iron Man and Thor, and also very likely Hulk. Given Cap’s costume, they appear to have been filmed in-universe soon after the events of The Avengers, so I guess we’d have also seen Black Widow and Hawkeye making an appearance. Sadly, the words of wisdom a former assassin and black ops specialist would have offered the youth of today are now lost to for all time, as it doesn’t appear anymore were actually filmed.

Here’s hoping we get at least some kind of reference to them in Spider-Man: No Way Home, as four years on from Homecoming‘s release, they’re still commonly used as a meme.

Spider-Man: Homecoming is available to buy on Prime Video, Apple TV Plus, Vudu, Google Play, or YouTube. Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17.