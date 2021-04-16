Spider-Man: No Way Home Is Reportedly Bringing Back Another Fan Favorite

The cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home just keeps on growing. We know by this point to expect various cameos from familiar faces in the Sony/Marvel threequel, with both villains from Spidey’s cinematic past – like Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock and Jamie Foxx’s Electro – and heroes from elsewhere in the MCU – such as Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange and Charlie Cox’s Daredevil – stopping by. Now, another character has been linked to the production, which is good news as it wouldn’t be a Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man movie without him.

Murphy’s Multiverse is reporting that Jon Favreau is due to return as Happy Hogan in No Way Home. The outlet notes that the exact details of Happy’s part in the proceedings “remain unknown,” but it’s conceivable that he could have a “considerable supporting role” given his importance in both Homecoming and Far From Home. If he is set to appear, this will mark Favreau’s seventh MCU film, comprising the Iron Man trilogy, the Spider-Man trilogy and Avengers: Endgame.

Happy served as Peter Parker’s handler in Homecoming, acting as an intermediary between the young wall-crawler and Tony Stark, though he found the kid irritating. He soon warmed up to Peter, however, and by Far From Home he was able to offer him some words of encouragement when he was lost after Tony’s death. He was also depicted as dating Aunt May, though things got awkward when it turned out she only viewed their tryst as a “summer fling.”

Last time we saw the web-head, he’d been publicly outed by J. Jonah Jameson and framed for Mysterio’s death. It seems likely that either Peter would go to Happy for help, then, or else Happy will come to him to lend a hand in this desperate time. If Spidey ultimately partners up with Strange for the bulk of the film, though, then that may mean Happy won’t have a ton of screen time on this occasion.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has finished production and is due to hit theaters this December 17th.