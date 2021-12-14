Spider-Man: No Way Home had its star-studded premiere last night, which coincided with the review embargo expiring. This means spoilers are out there, detailing the multiverse-bustin’ action and face-offs against villains like Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Jamie Foxx’s Electro, and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin.

With all that going on, you’d be justified in worrying whether Spidey’s excellent supporting cast will get ignored. Fortunately, it seems Zendaya’s MJ, Jacob Batalon’s Ned, and Marisa Tomei’s May will all be in the thick of it.

With their lives ruined by simply being friends and family with Peter, MJ and Ned are set to assist him in fixing Doctor Strange’s multiversal shenanigans. Or, as he puts it, “Scooby-Doo this crap”.

Now the official Spider-Man: No Way Home app has given us some new pictures of Zendaya as MJ. Check them out:

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' app reveals new pictures of Zendaya's MJ

In an adorable twist, the conceit is that these images are from Peter Parker’s phone and he actually has MJ set as his wallpaper. Adorbs.

One of the funniest pictures shows MJ looking suspiciously at a box containing “goatee template” dye, perhaps indicating that Strange has begun covering up a few gray hairs in the old soup strainer.

While No Way Home will show MJ forgetting that Peter is Spider-Man, it appears she’ll know again soon after. Here’s hoping that no matter what else happens in the plot, the two are together by the time the credits roll. Sure, Spidey’s personal relationships are often marked by tragedy, but there’s no way they’d kill off Zendaya’s MJ… Right?

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters this Friday.