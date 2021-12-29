‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ becomes Sony’s highest-grossing movie ever

It’s that time of day again, where we dive into the latest box office records to be broken by the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, and it’ll be a while, yet before we can stop delivering such updates every 24 hours.

The latest is a major one, with the multiversal superhero story having officially become Sony’s highest-grossing release ever, with the movie’s running total now standing at a mammoth $1.16 billion. That means Tom Holland’s third solo outing has managed to pass the lifetime haul of predecessor Far From Home in two weeks, which is mind-blowing.

No Way Home has also passed Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker‘s domestic tally to sit on $516 million and counting, exceeding in twelve days what it took Episode IX 91 to accomplish as if you needed any more indicators that this thing is an absolute beast. The 27th installment in the MCU is now tracking for a final haul of roughly $800 million on home soil, which would put it third on the all-time rankings, behind only The Force Awakens and Avengers: Endgame.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is additionally the third top-earning standalone superhero blockbuster in history, behind Black Panther and Iron Man 3, and it probably won’t be too long before this pair are surpassed when you remember it’s only been playing in theaters for fourteen days.