In a cruel twist of irony, one of the weakest parts of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man franchise has been the actual web-slinging. Tom Holland’s Peter Parker has had plenty of action sequences to sink his teeth into, but audiences have been fairly starved when it comes to seeing him soar through the streets and skies of New York City.

The Amazing Spider-Man duology positively luxuriated in having Andrew Garfield thwip his way around town, with several extended sequences offering nothing more than the unbridled joy of seeing the superhero does what he does best. However, next week’s No Way Home is bringing back an iconic part of the Sam Raimi trilogy.

During an interview with Den of Geek, Tom Holland revealed that No Way Home director Jon Watts is using what he calls ‘RaimiCam’, which is the smash cuts and rapid zooms the filmmaker has been using throughout his career dating back to The Evil Dead.

“I think also, something that Jon Watts did really well is, he would call it the ‘Raimi cam,’ and he would do these really quick smash push-ins on characters, which is something Sam Raimi, I suppose, was quite famous for. So Jon definitely paid respect to the previous two movies.”

The finest example of RaimiCam in a Spider-Man setting came in his sequel, when Otto Octavius’ mechanical arms gain sentience and wreak havoc on an operating room. With Raimi waiting in the wings putting the finishing touches on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, No Way Home is looking to beat the master at his own game.