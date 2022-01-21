Spider-Man: No Way Home launched in theatres more than a month ago, but we’ve still been getting a healthy feed of new art and content from the production of the film ever since. From the latest release, we can see that the bridge battle we saw wasn’t always what was planned.

One of the key moments in the film that sets the stage for its plot is the iconic bridge fight between Spider-Man and the first multiversal villain to emerge, Doc-Ock, but as the original concept art would suggest, it could have been even bigger.

Concept artist Sean Hargreaves who has done plenty of work on Marvel films including Spider-Man: No Way Home shared some of his concept work for the film including glimpses into the original ideas for this bridge fight scene.

In these concepts, we don’t just see Spider-Man facing off against Doc-Ock, but also with Green Goblin getting in on the action. In the theatrical cut of the film, we don’t see Green Goblin until the end of this sequence but it seems like at one point the character was set to have a more integral part.

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Concept art of the bridge attack by Sean Hargreaves featuring Ock and the Goblin pic.twitter.com/8B7U0R7uhy — Daily Raimi Spider-Man! (@EARTH_96283) January 20, 2022

Other images that Hargreaves shared show that the destruction was also set to be larger with Spider-Man being seen holding a gigantic portion of the bridge with his webs from collapsing onto the freeway below.

In total there were six concept images shared by Hargreaves that appear to be from this fight, but on his Art Station, there is a ton more from the film and other movies including Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings.