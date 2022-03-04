‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ concept art reveals Peter’s final suit

Spider-Man: No Way Home, last year’s box office phenomenon that both served as a satisfying coda to previous Spider-Man franchises and finalized Tom Holland’s origin story as the web-head within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has new official concept art hitting the internet Friday.

Ryan Meinerding, an artist who serves as Marvel Studio’s head of visual development, took to his Instagram account to share the design for the now-iconic suit of Holland’s Spider-Man that we’re treated to at the very end of the film.

“[S]uch an amazing honor to do this for Sony and Marvel,” Meinerding wrote in the caption. “The movie is so special and Tom is phenomenal!!”

The classic-looking suit, which features a shimmering blue and bright matte-red finish, is the one that Holland’s Spidey creates from scratch after the world forgets who Peter Parker is due to a spell cast by Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange in order to avoid a multiverse-collapsing catastrophe.

The image represents one of the most up-close-and-personal looks at the costume we’ve gotten so far. In the film, the outfit is featured only briefly, and mostly in full-motion, as Spider-Man swings past a Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center in New York City near his new rundown studio apartment.

The suit represents the symbolic completion of Parker’s journey from being a mere Spider-Boy to a full-fledged Spider-Man, especially following the high stakes and trauma that unfolded over the course of No Way Home.

We’ll see the continuation of the MCU’s dimension-shattering shenanigans that were set up in Spider-Man: No Way Home when Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters May 6.