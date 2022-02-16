Spider-Man: No Way Home is reportedly getting an extended director’s cut on March 11, with fans speculating that it will include new scenes between the three Spideys and other improvements in the VFX department, which was a point of criticism for the film’s theatrical cut.

Every day gets us closer to the digital release of No Way Home, though the flick is still enjoying a steady stream of cinemagoers. There has also been a lot of scuttlebutt about a possible theatrical re-release, but Sony has yet to comment on the matter, which, if anything, has actually fanned the rumor mill.

Now, according to another such report on r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers, a director’s cut of No Way Home is being planned for release in March. As ever, we recommend that you take this with a pinch of salt for the time being, but it’s worth noting that the subreddit’s moderator has reached out to the original poster and confirms there might be some validity to this report, after all.

The deleted scenes apparently include anything from more Matt Murdock scenes to interactions between Tobey, Andrew, and Tom, and given the fact that fans have essentially been clamoring for more of No Way Home since the movie came out, there’s no reason why Sony or the Mouse House wouldn’t release an extended cut of the film.

Hopefully, that will end up being the case as the Spidey threequel reaches the end of its theatrical run, but having grossed more than $1.8 billion at the box office, Sony might think twice before pulling the film down from theaters.