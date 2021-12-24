‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ crossing $1 billion at the box office tomorrow

It’s been roughly 24 hours since we brought word of Spider-Man: No Way Home smashing at least one box office record, so we were about due. Seeing as it’s Christmas, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s multiversal blockbuster has only gone and toppled a handful, including a couple of major milestones.

The latest numbers have No Way Home earning $385 million domestically in seven days, becoming the third-fastest movie to reach that mark after Avengers: Endgame and Star Wars: The Force Awakens. On an international basis, Tom Holland’s latest stint under the spandex has $490 million in the coffers, which means two huge benchmarks will be blown away by the end of tomorrow.

Not only is No Way Home going to pass the $902 million earned by China’s The Battle of Lake Changjin to become the top-earning movie to hit theaters since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in December 2019, but it’ll also be the first billion-dollar hit since Episode IX, a figure that’s looked largely unobtainable for the duration of the pandemic.

If that wasn’t enough success, Spider-Man: No Way Home will become the second-fastest title to reach the ten-figure mark, doing so in just eleven days, which is mind-blowing with the pandemic still in play and Omicron surging all over the world.