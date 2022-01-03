‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ deleted scene surfaces online

Tom Holland’s brother was cut from Spider-Man: No Way Home but now a look at his scene has surfaced online.

The @spideyupdated Twitter account obtained a video of the moment with his brother Harry, which can be seen below. In the sequence, the younger Holland gets caught up by the elder’s version of Peter Parker and is left to hang from wiring which fills in for the character’s webbing before digital effects are inserted.

New video of @HarryHolland99 doing his stunt from #SpiderManNoWayHome. pic.twitter.com/ctZwQpPzCB — SPOILERS: Spider-Man: No Way Home Updates (@spideyupdated) January 3, 2022

Before the film’s release last month, Tom Holland detailed what it was like for his brother doing the work he is used to by now after several turns as Spider-Man, and noted he was ultimately a good sport about the whole experience.

“We’re driving home that day and I was actually really proud of him,” he said in an interview on The Graham Norton Show. “He’s like, ‘mate you can complain as much as you want. That is brutal. Bless him, he’s doing a really good job.”

