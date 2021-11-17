‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ detail reveals who might be helping Peter during Electro fight

It’s time to give a round of applause to the eagle-eyed fans who caught an incredible detail in the new Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer. Even if you watched the entire thing multiple times, this detail probably eluded you at first. As Electro seems to be suspended in a state of shock⏤he had it coming⏤MJ and Ned appear to be talking to Parker via his phone screen.

The Direct shared images that showcase the scene in question. Parker may be up against a slew of terrifying villains, but at least he has his friends there to help him.

As fans noted, there appear to be tiny faces in the screen right beneath Spidey’s neck⏤those of Ned and MJ.

It would come as no surprise if Ned and MJ were helping Parker through the fight. They’re all intelligent, but MJ is brilliant on another level. Together, they make quite a team. Some might even call them unstoppable, and fans are certainly hoping that they are.

In multiple scenes throughout the trailer, Parker looks like he’s feeling unfathomable grief, and we don’t want to imagine the loss bringing that to him. We’ve seen it already in Avengers: Endgame when he lost Tony; it broke him. Maybe we’re romantics in the long run, but we’re hoping for some sort of happy ending at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home⏤even if that seems like a silly wish.

You can catch Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters on Dec. 17.