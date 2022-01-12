Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts has set his sights on his next project, Final Destination 6.

The film, of which Watts wrote the treatment, is slated to be a relaunch for the New Line horror movie franchise, marking its first installment since 2011, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film, of which Watts has also joined as producer, will be an HBO Max original.

Penning the screenplay for Final Destination 6 are Lori Evans Taylor, who wrote and directed the forthcoming Bed Rest, and Guy Busick, who co-wrote the forthcoming Scream reboot.

Also returning behind the lens are franchise veteran producers Craig Perry and Sheila Hanahan Taylor. Newcomer Dianne McGunigle, who is Watts’ wife and manager, is also joining as a producer.

The premise of each of the Final Destination movies is always centered around the same formula: a protagonist has a premonition about a mass disaster of some kind, warning others in their group of friends about the impending destruction, enabling each member of the group to evade their untimely demise.

However, each member of the group succumbs to a series of bizarre accidents, in a Rube Goldberg-like chain of events, due to an unseen personification of Death stalking them. Presumably, this next film will at least involve elements of the first five films, but we’ll have to see if they choose to shake up the formula. Nevertheless, it’s always the crazy deaths that brought viewers back to the hit franchise, anyway, essentially acting as a slasher film sans a slasher.

We’ll be sure to keep you up-to-date on Final Destination 6 as more information becomes available.