Spider-Man: No Way Home Director Jon Watts Loves Fan-Made Project

With Spider-Man: No Way Home set for release in just a few weeks, we’re getting a wholesome bit of news that the film’s creator, Jon Watts, is offering encouragement to the director of a forthcoming Spider-Man fan film.

We’re always impressed when directors who make it to the upper echelons of Hollywood can still take the time out to appreciate the up-and-comers, as is apparently the case for indie director-turned-Marvel-rock star Watts, who recently took the time to reach out to director Gavin J. Konop to say that his Spider-Man: Lotus fan film trailer “looks awesome!”

Check out the exchange below which was preserved for all to see on Reddit.

After Konop said he was “in awe,” Watts went on to say he loves what Konop is doing.

“My whole career is based on posting homemade trailers to YouTube so I am 100% supportive,” Watts said, along with an appropriately Spidey-themed GIF of Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin saying “You and I are not so different.”

If you’re curious about the fan trailer, you can check it out below:

The film is set to release in summer 2022 and according to its IndieGoGo page, will be a not-for-profit “psychological study of Peter Parker [Warden Wade], as he’s confronted by the guilt of his past.”

The plot picks up following the tragic death of Parker’s girlfriend Gwen Stacey, seemingly by his own hand after a botched attempt to save her, where our hero questions whether he should bury the curse of his alter ego for good.

If summer 2022 sounds too far off for you, rest assured you can catch Parker’s MCU adventures when Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters Dec. 17.