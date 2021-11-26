This must-see Spider-Man: No Way Home fan art gives Green Goblin a more comics-accurate look. Ever since 2002, Spidey fans have complained about the character design for the Raimiverse Green Goblin, with his Halloween costume-esque purple and green outfit from the source material being replaced by a metallic all-green armor and a mask that’s often compared to Power Rangers. With Willem Dafoe returning to the role in the incoming threequel, Marvel has the chance to finally fix the villain’s appearance.

As it happens, it seems that they’ve elected to simply recreate the original costume. What looks to be a CG version of the Goblin look has been revealed in the marketing, which definitely delivers a hit of nostalgia but doesn’t right the wrongs of the past. This edit changes things up, though, by restoring the purple to Gobbie’s outfit. As originally shared by u/hulk_thicc_AF on the r/MarvelStudios subreddit, check it out below:

While the movie promises to stick with the classic Raimiverse Goblin design at first, we know that Dafoe’s foe will get himself a more stripped-back costume at some point in the film. Like a mix of the Hobgoblin and Harry Osborn’s New Goblin, this secondary outfit consists of a hood and goggles. It’s a little basic, but at least it’ll allow for Dafoe to emote without having the cumbersome Goblin mask hiding his face.

Similarly, both Doc Ock and Electro are confirmed to be getting revised looks in No Way Home. Jamie Foxx’s Max Dillon is no longer blue and more in line with the Electro of the comics. Meanwhile, Alfred Molina’s Octavius will get some Stark tech upgrades to his mechanical limbs at some point. From what we’ve seen so far, though, both Lizard and Sandman seem to be sporting the same designs.

Do you wish Green Goblin looked something like this in Spider-Man: No Way Home? Sound off in the comments.