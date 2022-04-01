Spider-Man: No Way Home made the impossible a reality by adding Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s respective Spider-Man to the Marvel Cinematic Universe along with the popular villains from their fictional realities. This possibility fueled the imagination of many MCU fans who have cooked different tantalizing scenarios of Marvel characters joining the Spideys. And the latest name to join this steadily growing list is Spider-Verse’s Miles Morales.

YouTube content creator Nerdy Talk With Dan, whose recent videos are filled with Marvel fan edits, has answered the much-speculated question — “How would Miles Morales react in Spider-Man: No Way Home?” — with an amazing fan edit of the character entering MCU’s Earth.

The edit starts where, in the original film, Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parker appears for the first time after Ned opens a portal. In the video, he is switched with Miles Morales, who is played by the YouTube creator himself. He appears after Ned opens a portal while looking for Tom Holland’s Peter. The live-action Spider-Man introduces himself, similar to how Garfield did it in the original scene.

But instead of proving MJ that he is indeed Spider-Man, he talks about how he understands how the idea of a “black Spider-Man” is weird for some people. Morales also pokes fun at Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage and how it’s different in his universe.

Miles Morales first appeared in the Oscar-winning animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse back in 2018. In the film, Morales takes on the role of Spider-Man after Peter Parker dies in his universe. He then learns about the multiverse and meets up with other Spider-Man variants as well as Spider-Gwen as they save the world from Kingpin.

We will soon be seeing more of Morales’ adventures as Sony is currently working on a sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One). which is scheduled to be released in late 2022.