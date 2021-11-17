‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ fans are debating who the mystery last Sinister Six member is
Thanks to yesterday’s trailer, it’s now clearer than ever that Spider-Man: No Way Home is adapting the fearsome Sinister Six for a live-action MCU clash but, as fans have been quick to point out, the movie is still one supervillain short of a half-dozen.
Confirmed or at least hinted at in the threequel’s initial trailer earlier this year, Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin are returning for No Way Home, with Jamie Foxx’s Electro (albeit with a drastically different look) coming back to rep Sony’s two-part Amazing Spider-Man series.
Combined with Sandman and Lizard, both of which were finally confirmed in trailer #2 following heavy rumors, that brings the grand total to five. Owing to the size of Spidey’s rogue’s gallery, that last spot could be reserved for all manner of characters, and fans have been debating who (or what) will take it, not all of them serious.
Bonesaw being the Sinister Six’s leader would be a terrific troll on Marvel’s behalf.
Somehow even less likely than Bonesaw.
The classic Mephisto theory.
Scorpion, Shocker and Vulture are put forward as genuine candidates.
Is Mysterio truly dead?
Tl;dr, there’s no surefire answer to the question of who will step up to round out the Sinister Six, and it’s worth noting that neither Marvel nor Sony have ever specifically made reference to the group. That being the case, both parties may have decided that five major threats are enough.
We’ll find out for sure either way when Spider-Man: No Way Home lands in theaters next month, Dec. 17.