‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ fans are debating who the mystery last Sinister Six member is

Thanks to yesterday’s trailer, it’s now clearer than ever that Spider-Man: No Way Home is adapting the fearsome Sinister Six for a live-action MCU clash but, as fans have been quick to point out, the movie is still one supervillain short of a half-dozen.

Confirmed or at least hinted at in the threequel’s initial trailer earlier this year, Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin are returning for No Way Home, with Jamie Foxx’s Electro (albeit with a drastically different look) coming back to rep Sony’s two-part Amazing Spider-Man series.

Combined with Sandman and Lizard, both of which were finally confirmed in trailer #2 following heavy rumors, that brings the grand total to five. Owing to the size of Spidey’s rogue’s gallery, that last spot could be reserved for all manner of characters, and fans have been debating who (or what) will take it, not all of them serious.

BREAKING: Spider-Man: No Way Home leak reveals final Sinister Six villain pic.twitter.com/7HQ8zvTgw9 — Dan Casey (@DanCasey) November 9, 2021

Bonesaw being the Sinister Six’s leader would be a terrific troll on Marvel’s behalf.

The real mastermind behind the Sinister Six in No Way Home @JoeManganiello pic.twitter.com/IxkxM1QHJF — Kyle Arking (@ArkingKyle) November 10, 2021

Somehow even less likely than Bonesaw.

What if Doctor Strange is actually Mephisto and he’s the 6th villain in the Sinister Six? pic.twitter.com/vHRJmXZvyU — Paul from Heavy Spoilers (@heavyspoilers) November 15, 2021

The classic Mephisto theory.

These 3 not being included in the “sinister six” team for No Way Home is a shame. Hope they appear in the college trilogy. pic.twitter.com/luqM9HpNcK — Christian (@chriswashere321) November 15, 2021

Scorpion, Shocker and Vulture are put forward as genuine candidates.

Who could be the 6th member of the Sinister Six? pic.twitter.com/mz5KV9wXjW — Nicholas Cocchiola (@coach_7726) November 15, 2021

you know who ELSE died fighting Spider-Man? 👀 just saying it’s currently not a Sinister Six, it’s a Sinister Five pic.twitter.com/APTSD9eftW — Noah ⎊ (@NoahIsAHuman) November 17, 2021

Is Mysterio truly dead?

'Aight, so No Way Home has the Sinister Six, but I'm only seeing 5 of them here.



Who's number 6? pic.twitter.com/VCtHYlwJqs — ♠️Ender (@SpadesEnder) November 17, 2021

Tl;dr, there’s no surefire answer to the question of who will step up to round out the Sinister Six, and it’s worth noting that neither Marvel nor Sony have ever specifically made reference to the group. That being the case, both parties may have decided that five major threats are enough.

We’ll find out for sure either way when Spider-Man: No Way Home lands in theaters next month, Dec. 17.