‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ fans losing it over Electro using Stark tech
One of the most convincing fan theories surrounding the Marvel Cinematic Universe is that Thanos hasn’t been the biggest threat faced by the roster of superheroes during the franchise’s thirteen years of existence. Instead, you can make a very good argument that the most prominent danger to the comic book mythology has always been Tony Stark.
When you break it down, the longtime Iron Man has been directly responsible for the creation and/or motivations of countless villains to have graced our screens since Phase One, and it’s even carried on after his death. Spider-Man: Far From Home‘s Mysterio was a disgruntled former employee, and that’s continued through to next month’s No Way Home.
Doctor Octopus’ tentacles look like they’ve received a Stark-assisted upgrade, while a new TV spot showcased Jamie Foxx’s returning Electro boasting an arc reactor in the center of his chest plate. As you can see from the reactions below, fans can’t believe that Tony’s still causing havoc from beyond the grave.
The shadow of Tony Stark continues to loom over the MCU at large, whether we’re talking about Spider-Man: No Way Home, or Disney Plus shows Armor Wars and Ironheart. The guy just can’t keep his hands clean despite being dead, which spells bad news for Tom Holland’s Peter Parker.