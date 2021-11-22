One of the most convincing fan theories surrounding the Marvel Cinematic Universe is that Thanos hasn’t been the biggest threat faced by the roster of superheroes during the franchise’s thirteen years of existence. Instead, you can make a very good argument that the most prominent danger to the comic book mythology has always been Tony Stark.

When you break it down, the longtime Iron Man has been directly responsible for the creation and/or motivations of countless villains to have graced our screens since Phase One, and it’s even carried on after his death. Spider-Man: Far From Home‘s Mysterio was a disgruntled former employee, and that’s continued through to next month’s No Way Home.

Doctor Octopus’ tentacles look like they’ve received a Stark-assisted upgrade, while a new TV spot showcased Jamie Foxx’s returning Electro boasting an arc reactor in the center of his chest plate. As you can see from the reactions below, fans can’t believe that Tony’s still causing havoc from beyond the grave.

I don’t have a problem with Electrk using an arc reactor 😬 makes sense if that’s what keeps his human form intact. As well as the other villains.



None of them want to go back. They’re making the MCU their home. I think the redesigns are supposed to represent that. pic.twitter.com/94o0MzyOxH — Hernandy (C*m Cleaner 3: Tokyo Drift) (@Pollos_Hernandy) November 20, 2021

Electro survives the events of TASM 2. Tony Stark decides to help Max by containing his powers using an arc reactor, explaining his new look. Electro then kills Tony, causing Andrew's version of Peter Parker to retaliate and kill Max. https://t.co/M0Rvbop3j9 — Jack McBryan (@McBDirect) November 21, 2021

If this is an arc reactor to help Electro stabilize his powers, I don’t mind. Makes sense that technology that’s been introduced into the world would be utilized – same way we use Apple and Microsoft etc.



Plus, comic characters are always using Stark, Pym, and Richards’ tech. https://t.co/9vZSkFBxM4 — Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) November 21, 2021

Electro using Iron Man’s arc reactor to become more powerful is awesome #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/kXW2fNmfbz — BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) November 21, 2021

In the #SpiderManNoWayHome new trailer, Electro has Iron Man's arc reactor on his chest? 👀 pic.twitter.com/ssbg67pBnD — Didem (@TeamDowney1965) November 21, 2021

I hope people don’t start complaining about electro using an arc reactor considering he had similar tech in the earlier comics pic.twitter.com/L51OxkKHBO — spi-der (@wellppi) November 21, 2021

electro having an arc reactor makes complete sense tbh and that’s coming from someone who heavily dislikes mcu spidey 💀 pic.twitter.com/Hgqx9pfmAB — denzel 🛸 (@spiderdip) November 21, 2021

BRO THESE NEW TV SPOTS FOR #SpiderManNoWayHome are getting INSANE



Is Electro using an ARC REACTOR?!? pic.twitter.com/VcemZpn61V — HMK (@HMKilla) November 21, 2021

OF COURSE, MCU RUINING MY ELECTRO WITH AN ARC REACTOR??



Ion want no Electro Boy Jr 😡 pic.twitter.com/VEONBWmDsr — Hassan Hamid 💯 (@HassanHamid266) November 21, 2021

The shadow of Tony Stark continues to loom over the MCU at large, whether we’re talking about Spider-Man: No Way Home, or Disney Plus shows Armor Wars and Ironheart. The guy just can’t keep his hands clean despite being dead, which spells bad news for Tom Holland’s Peter Parker.