By now most fans have seen Spider-Man: No Way Home so the surprise of all three Spider-Men showing up is an open secret. With this being the case, creatives who worked on the film have begun sharing images from behind the scenes, and one team member shared a handful of key screenshots from the film boasting Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland in action.

In an interview with Befores and Afters, Spider-Man: No Way Home visual effect supervisor Chris Waegner shared a look at the process of bringing characters to life on screen that took place for the film.

The article details the creation of not only the three Spider-Men, but also many of the multiversal villains in the film. Accompanying the interview on the process are images from the visual effects side of the film including high-quality shots of Spider-Man, Lizard, Sandman, and Electro.

None of these photos were shown previously and can only be seen in the film. Among them is the iconic trailer clip where Spider-Man appears to be facing off solo against the Sinister multiverse villains, but in this theatrical version, Spider-Man isn’t alone.

If you’ve not yet seen the film you’ve still got a small while to see it in theatres before it leaves ahead of its VOD release.