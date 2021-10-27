Spider-Man: No Way Home Interview Could Confirm The Return Of Two Legacy Characters

Spider-Man fans are feeling excited with news today from Empire Magazine that a new look at Spider-Man: No Way Home is coming. While they’re still anxiously awaiting a new trailer, Empire is releasing a Spider-Man issue tomorrow that provides everything from interviews to images of the Spideyverse.

While Empire’s Spidey issue won’t be available until tomorrow, some images of what the Spider-Man-centric pages will feature have been circulating online. A few, in particular, seem to have fans thinking that a particular lizard will be making a smashing entrance in No Way Home.

Slashfilm shared this snippet from the Empire issue hitting shelves tomorrow.

“Worlds which will include Rhys Ifans’ The Lizard, Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman and Jamie Foxx’s Electro.”

The Tweet in which Slashfilm is sourcing doesn’t have everyone is convinced that it’s an official confirmation. Some fans say it just goes to back up the world’s colliding part of the Spider-Man: No Way Home plot.

Others say that it’s confirmation and they’re right to be excited about the news. In whatever capacity the article shares the images and photos, we’ll know for certain in December with the movie’s release.

News of Foxx’s Electro return in the Slashfilm article won’t be surprising to eagle-eyed Spider-Man fans, however, as they’ve likely read the news from THR which was posted earlier this month.

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17, 2021.