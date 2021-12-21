‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ keeps on breaking box office records

While it remains to be seen if Spider-Man: No Way Home is capable of defeating the Omicron variant, with cases surging across the country, Tom Holland’s third adventure as the friendly neighborhood web-slinger will continue to decimate pandemic-era box office records until we find out.

The latest figures have No Way Home hauling in $37 million on Monday, which is the third-highest Monday ever behind only Black Panther and Star Wars: The Force Awakens. On top of that, it’s earned a massive $297 million in the United States in just four days, second to Avengers: Endgame on the all-time chart.

By the end of this week, No Way Home will become the top-grossing domestic release since March of 2019, when Captain Marvel went on to bring home $426 million on home shores. Factor in overseas takings and it might even be able to sail past a billion dollars by the middle of next week, unless Omicron has other ideas.

One positive is that everybody and their dog turned up for Spider-Man: No Way Home between Wednesday and Sunday, with repeat business set to drive most of the future ticket sales, so there aren’t going to be a lot of fans missing out on the movie if the worst case scenario for the theatrical industry unfolds yet again.