‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ lands major Rotten Tomatoes record

Even though the movie has only been playing in theaters for little over a week, it’s already becoming exhausting trying to keep up to date with every single one of the records being broken by the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, and there’s undoubtedly plenty more still to come.

Having surpassed No Time to Die in less than a week to sail past $800 million at the box office and become the highest-grossing Hollywood blockbuster since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was released a full two years ago, Tom Holland’s latest adventure has the commercial side of things pretty well-covered.

No Way Home also happens to be the highest-rated live-action Spider-Man story on Rotten Tomatoes, but it’s just scored a huge milestone in terms of its user rating. A 99% audience score means that the multiversal superhero epic is the top-rated title in Rotten Tomatoes history where over 20,000 people voted, as you can see below.

With a 99% Audience Score #SpiderManNoWayHome is currently our highest rated movie with a minimum of 20k Verified Audience Ratings: https://t.co/27HmeXoO3l pic.twitter.com/xnsoMQkc7w — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) December 23, 2021

Given that three generations of web-slinging storytelling dovetailed together as part of the most popular and successful film and television franchise the industry has ever seen, there was no other outcome other than fans losing their minds over Spider-Man: No Way Home, and it’s repaid the hype by becoming a critical and commercial monster..