Spider-Man: No Way Home Leak Reportedly Confirms 3 Spideys

Look, even though every single person that’s going to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home on opening night is going in fully expecting to Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire suit up and swing into battle together against a cavalcade of multiversal villains, it still hasn’t been confirmed by either Sony or Marvel.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s canonical Peter Parker has denied it on multiple occasions, though, as his predecessor in no uncertain terms. As for Tobey Maguire? Well, he doesn’t really speak to the press and tends to maintain a fairly low profile, so he hasn’t even publicly addressed the situation.

However, it’s been viewed as the worst-kept secret in Hollywood for a while now, with more and more looks from the set purportedly emanating as we get closer to release. The latest shows three very different Spider-Man costumes hanging side-by-side behind the scenes, which you can see below.

It’s got to be tough for those wanting to avoid spoilers anytime they log onto social media at the moment, such is the volume of Spider-Man: No Way Home scuttlebutt making the rounds. Based on the way things are heading, you’re best logging off now until December 17 if you don’t want to know a thing about the movie before you sit down in the theater.