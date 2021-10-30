Spider-Man: No Way Home Leak Reportedly Divulges Costume Details

In less than seven weeks, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: No Way Home comes to theaters, so the chances are high that the second full-length trailer fans have been demanding to see for months isn’t all that far away.

The burning question is whether or not the next batch of footage will confirm any more multiversal villains, or even Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. All of the chatter so far has focused almost entirely on Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, because the actor went ahead and confirmed that he was returning for the movie months ago.

The moderator team at MarvelStudiosSpoilers on Reddit claim to have gotten their hands on costume descriptions for several main characters, though, including a slightly more comic-accurate ensemble for Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin. Maguire and Garfield are reportedly wearing suits almost identical to their previous outings, but Normal Osborn is said to be getting an upgrade.

As per the leak, Gobby is still sporting the Raimi design, albeit with some new flourishes. A shoulder strap and accompanying tan satchel full of explosives will be music to the ears of comic book fans, as will some purple cloth accessories, with the iconic hood also set to feature at some point of his arc.

Of course, this all remains unconfirmed and speculative for now, but we’ll take whatever we can get given the virtual Spider-Man: No Way Home radio silence being maintained by Sony and Marvel Studios.