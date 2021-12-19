Home / movies

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ opens to $587 million globally

To put the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home into context, it’s important to compare it to virtually every other movie that’s come along since the pandemic ground the entertainment industry to a standstill back in March of last year.

The latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe scored the third highest-grossing opening weekend ever with $253 million, becoming the top-earning domestic release of 2021 in the space of three days, while it took previous record-holder Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings five weeks to reach $200 million.

On top of that, No Time to Die and Fast and Furious 9 are the only Hollywood blockbusters to have crossed $500 million globally, which they managed in no small part to lucrative runs in China. No Way Home hasn’t been approved for release in the Marvel-friendly region as of yet, but after only five days in theaters it’s already the sixth largest hit of the year.

Spider-Man: No Way Home added $334 million internationally to a $253 million domestic haul to nab $587 million globally, which is the third best opening weekend in history. Quite frankly, we’re running out of superlatives to describe just how impressive these commercial feats continue to be.

