‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ post-credits scenes explained

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s post-credits scenes.

At last, Spider-Man: No Way Home is finally playing in theaters. Ahead of its debut in U.S. cinemas on Friday, the much-anticipated multiversal threequel has already opened in other territories Wednesday, including the United Kingdom — meaning the contents of the film are now out there. If you’ve already seen the movie and want to unpack those thrilling post-credits scenes, or if you haven’t but still want to know what they reveal, go ahead and read on. Everyone else, please proceed with caution (or not at all).

Warning: Major spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home (and more) to follow.

No Way Home‘s mid-credits scene actually follows up on the post-credits tag from a whole other movie from a whole other universe — namely, Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Memorably, that Sony sequel ended with Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock pulled into the MCU dimension. NWH‘s credits scene picks up with him at a bar attempting to get his head around this new world he’s found himself in. In particular, he struggles to understand the idea of Thanos and his Infinity Gauntlet.

Eddie then decides that he needs to go to New York to speak with Spider-Man. But just when you think a crossover is in motion, Eddie is sent back to his own world, as per Doctor Strange’s spell from the film’s climax. But while Hardy and Holland might not be about to meet, the scene ends on a blob of Venom left behind on the bar counter. Yup, it looks like NWH just set up a different Venom being born in the MCU.

In a surprise move, the end credits treat isn’t a standalone scene but is actually a full-on teaser trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, recalling when Captain America: The First Avenger ended with an Avengers promo back in Phase One. The trailer confirms that the ensuing reality-bending problems are a direct result of this movie, with Strange shown to visit Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch for help in containing the madness. Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Baron Karl Mordo is also reintroduced and Strange is depicted attending the wedding of Rachel McAdams’ Christine Palmer to an unseen groom.

The Doctor Strange 2 trailer concludes with Strange coming face to face with … himself. In a move that many predicted, it seems the Dark Strange from the What If…? animated series will play a key role in this film, perhaps as its main villain. Expect this trailer to arrive online sometime this weekend, following Spider-Man: No Way Home reaching U.S. theaters on Friday.