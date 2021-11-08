Spider-Man: No Way Home Poster Showcases Green Goblin

Just shy of a month from the film’s Dec. 17 release, Spider-Man: No Way Home finally released its first official poster late Sunday night, and there is a lot to be excited about.

Back in August, fans got a taste of the third of Spider-Man’s solo adventures inside the MCU and while the trailer revealed the return of Alfred Molina’s Doc-Ock, it left appearances of other multiverse villains up for debate.

One highlighted part of the trailer was the reappearance of pumpkin bombs — a signature weapon of Green Golbin, but which Green Goblin that was returning wasn’t fully revealed.

Now, with this official poster, it seems that the original Green Goblin from Sony’s first Spider-Man movie (then portrayed by Willem Dafoe) is back.

While this may have been the biggest tease in this new promotional artwork, there are other hints of villains who earlier reports had confirmed to return, like Electro, this time with comic-book accurate yellow lightning. The poster also teases Sandman’s reappearance.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to take things to a whole new level within the multiverse as Peter Parker and Dr Strange unintentionally bring together a sinister group of Spider-Man’s greatest foes from across the mutliverse.

Still, we’ve not seen any confirmation of previous Spider-Men Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire making appearances — although, with their villainous counterparts confirmed, it would only make sense for the team to come together.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting a second trailer for the film and while this poster may not have been that, it was the perfect way to bridge the gap before it finally comes.