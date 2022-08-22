‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ re-release date, extended cut details, runtime, and more

The biggest movie of 2021 is set to come back to theaters with the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: No Way Home getting an extended cut. The extended cut is called Spider-Man: No Way Home – The More Fun Stuff Version and it is the latest Marvel extended cut to release in theaters after Avengers: Endgame was re-released with an extra scene.

The film stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man as well as Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker/Spider-Man and Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker/Spider-Man. Of course Spider-Man: No Way Home was one of many Marvel projects which dealt with multiversal shenanigans and it saw the three cinematic Spider-Mans join each other in one film. So what is the deal with this new version of the film and when will it release?

When does Spider-Man: No Way Home – The More Fun Stuff Version release in theaters?

Finish your summer with #SpiderManNoWayHome – back in movie theaters with more fun stuff on September 2! Tickets on sale tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/BrvjukdOt5 — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) August 22, 2022

The official Twitter account for Spider-Man: No Way Home recently tweeted out a poster for the re-release along with confirmation that The More Fun Stuff Version will be coming to theaters on September 2, 2022, with tickets being available for purchase on August 23, 2022. The extended cut of the film will feature 11 minutes of extra footage. The original film already had a sizable runtime but the extended cut pushes it to over two and a half hours at 159 minutes.

We have no word as to what the 11 minutes of extra footage will feature, presumably because Sony would like to save whatever footage they do have to get people back into the theaters. The More Fun Stuff Version is arriving just after Spider-Man’s 60th anniversary, having first debuted in Amazing Fantasy #15 in August of 1962, by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. It has also been 20 years since Tobey Maguire first made his debut as Spider-Man in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man which was released in 2002.

Whether or not going back to the theater for 11 minutes of new footage is worth the price of admission is up for debate, but it is more than we had for the Avengers: Endgame extended cut re-release. We probably won’t get any new characters or cameos, but if we get a few more minutes of either Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield it might be worth it. Or it might just be worth it to see Spider-Man: No Way Home on the big screen again.

Catch Spider-Man: No Way Home – The More Fun Stuff Version when it swings into theaters on September 2, 2022.