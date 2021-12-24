‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ releases official promo art of the trio

This article contains spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home

We’re now a week out from Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s domestic release, and by this point it’s safe to say everyone and their dog knows that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are in the movie.

After months of the cast and crew staying tight-lipped, the cat is now out of the bag, with social media flooded with memes and images celebrating the pair’s trip to the MCU. Now, Marvel Studios’ marketing department has released some official promo art showcasing all three Spideys. Check it out:

These images are based on the official renders released earlier this week on the Marvel website, which revealed Maguire’s character is known as ‘Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’ and Garfield’s is ‘Amazing Spider-Man’.

Both characters received an incredibly positive response from audiences – as proved by the gasps and cheers in theaters over opening weekend when they appeared. I suspect that this is indeed Maguire’s last time shooting a web, as the guy is 46, and I imagine getting in shape to squeeze into the skintight suit isn’t a ton of fun.

Perhaps the same can’t be said for Garfield’s Spidey, though. He seemed very happy to be back, apparently exorcizing the demons of his curtailed tenure as the hero. Since the film’s release, fans have been calling for another entry featuring his Peter Parker, and with Holland indicating he’s taking a break; why not?

Sony may need a Spider-Man for their VenomVerse soon, and they have an excellent candidate right there ready to go. Then again, even if No Way Home is the end of the line for Maguire and Garfield, at least they went out on a high.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now in theaters.