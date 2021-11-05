Spider-Man: No Way Home Reveals Glimpse of New Footage In Teaser Spot

While clips from Spider-Man: No Way Home have been few and far between, a new German TV spot teaser for the film just revealed some new scenes alongside the original first trailer everyone saw.

No Way Home has been kept under wraps since it was first announced, but slowly fans are getting more and more hints as to what’s going on, now that the multiverse has opened up. Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire are still on wish lists for most fans, so we can only hope these guesses were right.

Fans have had to live off of leaks and BTS scenes for the past few months as they wait for the December 17 release of the highly anticipated third film in the Spider-Man trilogy. While this news isn’t exactly big, it’s still something, and a brand-new clip from the movie, no less.

To watch the new footage and the full TV Spot, see the tweet below!

It shows Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) falling into a warped version of the city after Strange’s spell seems to fail. Instead of his spell succeeding and becoming the catalyst for the movie’s plot, it seems the failure of Strange’s spell will push No Way Home through the main conflict of the movie.

Spider-Man: No Way Home releases in theaters next month, Dec. 17.