Spider-Man: No Way Home Rumored To Feature Iconic Line (You Know The One)

Andrew Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man hit theaters just ten years after Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man, and to avoid trying to retread such familiar ground so soon, Martin Sheen’s Uncle Ben tied himself in knots to say “with great power comes great responsibility” — without actually phrasing it like that.

Handily, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s rebooted webslinger has avoided that problem by leaving Uncle Ben out altogether, which has admittedly robbed fans of hearing the most iconic line of dialogue in the entire history of the Spidey universe, spoken in the world’s most popular franchise.

However, that might not now be the case, after tipster ViewerAnon claimed that the line will be present in Spider-Man: No Way Home. That’s the extent of the information available, so we don’t yet know who ends up speaking it or how it factors into the story, because you know fine well that Marvel and Sony are going to make a massive deal of it within the context of the film.

In less than seven weeks, we can finally put all the relentless scuttlebutt in the rear-view mirror when Spider-Man: No Way Home comes to theaters, and if we do hear “with great power comes great responsibility”, you can bet your ass it’s going to bring the house down.