Spider-Man: No Way Home Runtime Reportedly Revealed

Make no mistake about it; Spider-Man: No Way Home is going to be a very long movie. Sometimes superhero blockbusters deserve or are fully justified in their butt-numbing length, and we can safely say the Marvel Cinematic Universe threequel has earned the right to drag on for a little while.

Not only does it have to pick up where Far From Home‘s cliffhanger left off, but we’ve got Doctor Strange plunging the multiverse into chaos with an assist from Peter Parker, which leads to a Sinister Six from different realities all appearing in New York City, without even mentioning the Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire cameos we’re all banking on.

Insider Daniel Richtman has offered that No Way Home is posed to run for around two and a half hours, and while it hasn’t been officially confirmed by Sony or Marvel, it sounds about right. Not everything gets to be a breezy 97-minute roller coaster like Venom: Let There Be Carnage, although the running time has been cited as a weak spot of the MCU’s upcoming Eternals.

This is Spider-Man, though, so fans will lap up as many minutes as they can get, with Tom Holland drawing his solo trilogy to an end with what we’re expecting to be more than a little help from his spandex-clad predecessors.