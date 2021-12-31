‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ set to pass $600 million domestic this weekend

That’s right; we’re back again to give you the latest updates regarding the unstoppable box office behemoth that is Spider-Man: No Way Home, which continues to pull in big bucks from theaters, despite the fact a cursory glance at the internet would have you believing that everyone with a social media account has seen it at least twice by now.

Tom Holland’s latest Marvel Cinematic Universe adventure is now sitting pretty on a massive $557 million haul, which is the third-highest fourteen-day domestic gross in history, behind only Avengers: Endgame and Star Wars: The Force Awakens. That also takes No Way Home past Jon Favreau’s The Lion King and into eleventh place on the all-time chart, and there’s still the entire weekend to go.

Even though the new year celebrations unfold on Friday and into Saturday, No Way Home is still projected to earn another $50 million or so, more than enough to cross the $600 million barrier and potentially trouble the $608 million of Pixar sequel The Incredibles 2 to crack the Top 10.

Having only been playing on the big screen for two weeks, there’s no telling how high No Way Home could soar before it begins to run out of steam, but on the global front, but we’re almost certainly looking at one of the ten biggest hits ever by the time the dust settles.