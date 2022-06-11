‘Spider-Man: No Way Home – The More Fun Stuff Version’ coming to theaters in September

At this stage, everyone must have seen Spider-Man: No Way Home at least a handful of times, with the web-slinging spectacular becoming the sixth highest-grossing movie in the history of cinema during its theatrical release, before breaking countless records after being made available on digital and home video.

And yet, Marvel Studios and Sony are determined to squeeze even more pennies out of the loyal fandom, with the announcement of The More Fun Stuff Version‘s release on the big screen on September 2. Designed to coincide with the 60th anniversary of Peter Parker’s debut in Amazing Fantasy #15 and 20 years of Spider-Man blockbusters, we’d be lying if we didn’t think the driving force was the desire to try and push Jon Watts’ threequel past the $2 billion threshold.

You wanted more Spidey and you got it! 🕷🕷🕷 #SpiderManNoWayHome: The More Fun Stuff Version swings into movie theaters in the US and Canada September 2! More countries to be announced soon! pic.twitter.com/4Ux3AwdpfO — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) June 11, 2022

Either way, the promise of brand new footage that hasn’t been seen by the general public (which was suspiciously and definitely deliberately omitted from the various on-demand and physical media releases) should be enough to drive audiences back to their local multiplex to revisit the union of Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire all over again.

Of course, the last time Sony sent a Marvel film back to theaters, the results were almost hilariously dire. However, it goes without saying that Morbius is not Spider-Man: No Way Home, so we can expect The More Fun Stuff Version to do a decent turn at the box office when it rolls out in the United States, Canada, and more locations to be announced through the Labor Day holiday frame.