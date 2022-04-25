‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ turned a mind-blowing profit of $610 million

The profit margins of a major motion picture is nowhere near as simple as deducting the budget from the box office earnings, with big budget blockbusters hemorrhaging money until they reach at least several hundred million dollars in theatrical takings. As the sixth highest-grossing title in the history of cinema, though, Spider-Man: No Way Home was always going to rake it in.

However, there were questions about how profitable the multiversal blockbuster would actually be given the estimated $200 million budget, plus the costs of marketing, promotion, and distribution, which would have been increased by the pandemic after the web-slinging threequel was delayed several times, forcing Sony and Marvel Studios to stop and start the campaign over and over again.

As it turns out, a total gross agonizingly close to $1.9 billion will yield a profit in excess of $610 million, as revealed in a new report from Deadline. While that might be lower than some are expecting percentage-wise, let’s not forget that Avengers: Endgame ended up in the black to the tune of $900 million, despite raking in almost $2.8 billion.

Once Marvel and Sony have split that $610 million per the terms of their agreement, then each party involved in No Way Home will have a hefty chunk of change to take to the bank. Breaking it down, No Way Home has turned a larger profit than the vast majority of films to have even managed to earn since the beginning of 2020, which makes the achievement all the more impressive.