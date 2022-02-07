‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ will pass ‘Avatar’ at the box office this week

Marvel fans have been out in force over the last two months following the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and while the film may have tapered off slightly, it’s still on track to pass another box office milestone this week.

Eight weeks into its theatrical run, No Way Home has garnered $749 million in the United States, meaning that it’s only $10 million or so away from moving past James Cameron’s Avatar and into third place on the all-time domestic charts.

That’s as high as Tom Holland’s latest can realistically fly, though, with Avengers: Endgame‘s $858 million and Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘ $936 million almost certainly out of reach.

Outside of the U.S., No Way Home has drawn in over $1 billion, bring the global tally up to $1.77 billion, making it the sixth highest-grossing release in history. While Avatar might be set to fall behind No Way Home domestically, it still remains the top-earning film ever on a worldwide scale, drawing in $2.8 billion.

Despite being denied a release in China, a market where Homecoming and Far From Home performed very well, the multiversal Marvel Cinematic Universe epic has still managed to put in a phenomenal performance on the big screen.