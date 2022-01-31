‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ writers address possible Iron Man return

From almost the second the credits faded to black on Avengers: Endgame, we’ve been inundated by rumors claiming that Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark was set to make a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It’s understandable on one hand, when he was the central figure of the entire Infinity Saga, not to mention one of 21st Century cinema’s most popular and iconic characters.

Whether it’s a multiversal cameo appearance, a voice role as the A.I. in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man costume, or a holographic version allowing him to appear from beyond the grave in projects like Ironheart without altering the thematic heft of his sacrifice, the churn of speculation almost certainly isn’t going to stop anytime soon.

However, No Way Home writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers addressed the situation during a recent appearance on The Q&A with Jeff Goldsmith podcast, and it sounds as though Marvel don’t have any plans whatsoever for the genius billionaire playboy philanthropist to make a comeback.

“I think honestly that’s a non-starter in the halls of Marvel, at least in our experience. They just don’t really like constantly evoking [Iron Man]. I mean, obviously, Tony cast such a large shadow even after Endgame — which we dealt with in Far From Home — but I think everyone felt like we can’t just keep on going to the Tony well.”

As the MCU continues to expand, the franchise is becoming less reliant on big names and recognizable heroes, knowing full well audiences will show up in their droves either way. Downey Jr. doesn’t need the shared superhero series anymore, and the feeling is definitely mutual.