‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ writers address potential plot holes

At the end of the day, the plot of Spider-Man: No Way Home involves a superpowered teenager accused of murder going to a wizard for help, so nobody was going in expecting an airtight narrative.

However, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans love few things more than nitpicking minor details, so writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers faced a tough task in trying to ensure the screenplay came together without any holes that could be picked apart and slowly unraveled in the aftermath.

For the most part, the duo pulled it off, but people inevitably started questioning the machinations of the third act erasing any and all memories of Peter Parker from existence, and whether or not he’s got a social security number, any form of identification, his taxpayer status and much more.

Speaking to Variety, the writers sought to try and clear up any confusion by outlining their intentions were to try and actively prevent the fanbase from going through the logic with a fine-tooth comb.

“And then if people have questions about some of those details that didn’t get answered here, we’ll answer them hopefully in another movie somewhere down the line… Obviously, some sort of magical redaction has occurred. At the end of all this, we didn’t want a lot of people trying to do magical math in their head. You want to have that doughnut scene be him making the last piece of the sacrifice. I could tell them everything. I can try to get my friends back. But I’d be going right back to the place of endangering my loved ones by bringing them into my life. And I can’t have that.”

Presumably, many of these dangling threads will be addressed in the MCU’s fourth Spider-Man solo outing, unless of course Holland pops up for any surprise cameos between now and then as the multiverse continues to expand.