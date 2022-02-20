‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ writers tease Venom’s possible MCU future

Spider-Man: No Way Home sets up Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase IV in ways that fans can’t even begin to fathom. In a recent chat with IGN, the film’s writer discussed some of the possibilities ahead.

One such major development is the post-credits scene in the film where Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock and Venom are seen in a bar in the MCU’s Earth, but before the turbulent duo can plan their next move, Doctor Strange’s spell whisks them back to their universe. Interestingly, a single drop of the symbiote is left behind and we get a good look at it before it scuttles away.

Before Spider-Man 3’s release, MCU fans were debating whether there will be a future project allowing Tom Hardy and Tom Holland’s respective Marvel characters to cross paths. But now, everyone is busy wondering if MCU is cooking up its own version of the Venom as the left-behind trace of the symbiote is surely going to find itself a new host.

Well, the film’s writer Erik Sommers also supported the theory in a chat with IGN and agreed that a new MCU-specific Venom could pop up in upcoming films.

“It leaves the door open for possibilities. As opposed to just seeing him go back and not seeing any symbiote. So it just allows for some exciting possibilities in the future.”

Unfortunately, Sommers answer is nowhere near sure that Marvel Studios is planning to create its own Venom. While co-writer Chris McKenna also addressed the post-credits scene, he stressed that they currently have no idea what trajectory the MCU will have for the character in Phase IV.

“I have no idea. That is above our pay grade. We are part of a bigger, larger universe that we are not the gods of, we’re just mortals in. I think it was a fun idea that the sixth [member of] the Sinister Six gets stuck in a bar and doesn’t get out of there, but maybe he leaves a little something behind. Again, we’re not masters of that course of that next adventure.”

It remains to be seen what plans the MCU has for the Venom-goo left behind by Eddie. In Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3, which adapted some classic comic book stories, the combination of Venom and Eddie Brock was something of a tortured villain. The symbiote was shown as a negative presence in the film as it first attached itself to Peter Parker and corrupted him. After being ditched by the young hero, the symbiote joined hands with Brock to take down Spider-man.

Only future Marvel projects will tell whether the studio is aiming to repeat history or is planning to put their unique spin on the symbiote’s presence in the MCU.