Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Tom Holland Says He Loved Working With Alfred Molina

For fans hotly waiting in anticipation for Spider-Man: No Way Home ahead of its release in December, some may wonder just what the chemistry will be like between the Web-Slinger’s Tom Holland and returning villain, Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock.

After all, the trailer footage we’ve seen so far is fairly cryptic in this regard, with Molina and Holland appearing in separate shots, though the characters are interacting with each other.

Now we’re getting new insights that may offer a glimpse of the chemistry we can expect to see on screen between actors, with Holland singing praises for Molina, calling him “one of my favorite people I’ve ever worked with.”

Holland’s remarks were part of an interview with Entertainment Weekly, in which the actor also gave insights into the filming process and how it has transformed since 2004’s Spider-Man 2, where Molina originally appeared as the metal-armed mad scientist.

“It was really fun to watch him see how technology has advanced…When he was making these films, the arms were puppets, and when we did it, they’re all imaginary and CG. It was quite cool to see him relive it, but also relearn it.”

The plot of the film centers around Peter Parker struggling with keeping up with all the responsibilities that come with his identity and reputation getting publicly smeared, homework, and a budding relationship with Zendaya’s MJ. Seeking a magical fix, Parker turns to Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, unlocking a cross-dimensional can of worms that has teased in the trailer to mix elements of both the previous Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield films.

Spider-Man No Way Home hits theaters on December 17th, 2021.