‘Spider-Man’ producer teases live-action debut of Miles Morales

Becoming the most-talked-about Spider-Man movie less than two weeks out from the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s No Way Home seems like a close to impossible task, but it would be an understatement to say that animated sequel Across the Spider-Verse stole plenty of thunder from Tom Holland’s third solo outing.

Not only did we get a two and a half minute teaser that confirmed Oscar Isaac’s Spider-Man 2099 would be back for a vastly increased role, but the second outing for Shameik Moore’s Miles Morales has been confirmed as just the first half of a two-part adventure, with the concluding chapter expected to land in 2023.

It’s all systems go for every Spider-Verse when you consider the rapid expansion of Sony’s live-action series with more Venom, Jared Leto’s Morbius, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Kraven the Hunter on the way, on top of a brand new trilogy in conjunction with Kevin Feige’s MCU. Holland wants to meet Miles Morales one day, and producer Amy Pascal admitted to ScreenRant that nothing is off the table.

You never know. Someday maybe. We can do anything we want now with the multiverse and everything else.

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ images tease Miles' latest adventure 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It feels like it’s just a matter of time before Miles makes his live-action debut, whether that’s alongside Holland’s Spider-Man or as his direct replacement, but you can guarantee the fans are going to lose their minds when it becomes official, whenever that may be.