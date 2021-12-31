‘Spider-Man’ rentals surge after the success of ‘No Way Home’

Ever since the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Sony Pictures have been reaping the handsome rewards. Tom Holland’s latest saw massive success after swinging into theaters on December 17, with the box office skyrocketing to $1.16 billion, becoming Sony Pictures’ highest-grossing movie of all time in the process.

No Way Home continues the Jon Watts saga after Homecoming and Far From Home. Set in Queens, NY, where everybody who’s anybody knows that Peter Parker is Spider-Man and pandemonium has ensued, the threequel sees Tom Holland’s Peter Parker accidentally corrupt the multiverse after trying to rectify the past. In the dramatic climax of the last installment, Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) revealed Spider-Man’s identity to the whole of New York.

Some familiar faces appear in No Way Home as the multiverse splits and different timelines start overlapping. We see Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield return as Peter Parker and Peter Parker, albeit all grown up. Along with the web-slinging duo comes their archenemies, including Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin, Alfred Molina as Doctor Otto Octavius, Jamie Foxx as Electro, Rhys Ifans as Dr. Curt Connors/The Lizard and Thomas Haden Church as Flint Marko/Sandman.

Given the nostalgic feel that No Way Home offers, Sony has seen a huge surge in Spider-Man sales and rentals. As the Apple iTunes rental charts show, the sales for movies tied to the iconic superhero (i.e. Venom, The Amazing Spider-Man, etc) have soared. As seen on the charts, five of the Top 10 most-rented movies are directly linked to Spider-Man and his extensive universe — including the Maguire and Garfield versions.

As more viewers visit the theater, the sales for Spider-Man are certain to reach even greater heights. As for the latest feature, Spider-Man: No Way Home seems to be eyeing a spot on several streaming platforms.