Spider-Man sends a Valentine to get those romantic senses tingling

If celebrating Valentine’s Day brings you Marvel-shaped heart eyes, you’re not alone. Marvel’s finest certainly make great Valentines, and Sony Pics agrees. In a video shared to @SonyPicsEiga today, Spider-Man wishes his biggest fans a love-filled Valentine’s Day.

The video also serves to remind fans in Japan that Spider-Man: No Way Home is in theaters now, and that it would be a great date night movie. As Spidey blows a kiss to fans, fireworks explode behind him, and it’s all pink, red, and romantic.

The link attached to the tweet takes fans directly to a page to purchase tickets for Spider-Man: No Way Home, and it’s undoubtedly a must-see. The culmination of Tom Holland’s journey as Peter Parker, so far, is beautiful and heartbreaking all at once.

Parker is up against his most threatening villains yet as he toys with the notion of exacting revenge. At the same time, he must decide how far he’ll go — both to right a wrong, and to help those in need. Spider-Man: No Way Home is most certainly a film you’ll want to bring tissues to, but don’t fret — you’ll be cheering, laughing, and enjoying every moment of Spider-Man taking on his latest battle.