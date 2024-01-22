‘Spider-Man’ star launches bid to make a surprise return against Tom Holland in the MCU

There’s no Spider-Man movie like No Way Home, which is probably why it’s taking so long for Spider-Man 4 to get off the ground.

Recommended Videos

As Tom Holland has stated, there’s no point in making another one — well, apart from the ton of cash it would generate — unless it can match up to the high bar set by its predecessor. A good place to start in ensuring the fourth film can do that is in finding the right villain for Peter Parker to battle next time around. So going with a character who’s never appeared in the movies before would be such a smart move that you could stick six extra legs on it and call it Doctor Octopus.

This is what the rumors are saying is the plan, anyway. When a Spider-Man news account shared the intel going around that Spider-Man 4 will feature a villain yet to turn up in live-action, a certain veteran of the Spider-Man multiverse piped up to offer Sony and Marvel one potential idea for the film that would no doubt cause fans to lose their minds.

“What’s a guy gotta do…” shared Stephen Oyoung tweeted. For those unaware, Oyoung happens to be the voice of Mister Negative in the smash-hit Spider-Man games.

What’s a guy gotta do… https://t.co/1VJE7CeQOS — Stephen Oyoung (@MrStephenOyoung) January 20, 2024

In a follow-up tweet, Oyoung touched on how much a big break like landing the villain role in a Marvel blockbuster would mean to him and his career.

“I don’t have powerful backing,” he continued. “I am not a member of BTS. I never won an award. I am not a trend setter or Asian Am history maker. I was not on Beef. I don’t know Michelle Yeoh. I have been on the grind in this biz for almost twenty years. I only know kung fu and have a dream.”

I don’t have powerful backing. I am not a member of BTS. I never won an award. I am not a trend setter or Asian Am history maker. I was not on Beef. I don’t know Michelle Yeoh. I have been on the grind in this biz for almost twenty years. I only know kung fu and have a dream. — Stephen Oyoung (@MrStephenOyoung) January 20, 2024

Interestingly, Mister Negative has already entered the conversation as a perfect potential bad guy for Spidey 4, although fans have voted for Rogue One and John Wick 3 star Donnie Yen as their pick to bring Martin Li to life. Given the popularity of Insomniac’s incarnation of the webhead, having the MCU draw inspiration from those games would be an intriguing and potentially lucrative turn of events. Or would the studio prefer to keep carving out a different path for Holland’s wallcrawler?

Still, Mister Negative would no doubt pop on screen, probably serving as the most visually interesting Spidey villain since Mysterio in Far From Home. He could even end up as a counterpart to the Spot in Across the Spider-Verse, another obscure villain who was given a chance to show what he’s got on the big screen. At the very least, giving Oyoung another role in Spider-Man 4 would be an epic cross-media crossover that would thrill the fandom.