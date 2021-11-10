Spider-Man Swings Through New York In New “No Way Home” Debit Card Tie-In

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the hotly-anticipated Marvel movie slated for theaters next month and has now made its way onto a somewhat unexpected brand endorsement: the children’s debit card company GoHenry.

According to its website, the product comes with an app designed to teach kids ages 6-18 about financial literacy skills, such as completing “Money Missions” and doing chores to earn allowances, setting savings goals, donating to charities, and all around learning to spend responsibly.

To help kids get excited about learning money skills, the company has launched a new line of tie-in debit cards coinciding with the Marvel film that feature designs such as Tom Holland’s Spider-Man swinging through New York City and posing in front of one of Doctor Strange’s magical portals.

A promotional video released by the U.K. company explained that the cards are available for free for new users of the app.

The multiverse-centric third installment in the Homecoming trilogy finds Peter Parker trying to undo the mayhem caused by Jake Gyllenhall’s Mysterio, who leaked Spider-Man’s identity to J.K. Simmon’s J. Jonah Jameson, who then broadcast it to the world. The web-slinger is essentially framed by Quentin Beck for the damage caused by the villain in the climax of the film.

In an attempt to undo the damage, Peter enlists the help of Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange in the hopes that he can cast a spell to make the world forget Spider-Man’s identity. But when Peter interferes with the spell, wanting to preserve the memories of loved ones who know his secret, the spell goes awry and portals to alternative dimensions begin to spill into the city.

Confirmed for returning roles as villains in the movie are Alfred Molina’s Dock Ock, Jamie Foxx’s Electro, Rhys Ifans’ Lizard, and Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman. It’s also been heavily implied in trailers and posters that Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin will return as well.

The long-rumored appearances of fellow Spidey alumni Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield have yet to be confirmed, with Charlie Cox’s Daredevil also being rumored to appear.

We’ll have to see who all shows up when Spider-Man: No Way Home comes swinging into theaters on Dec. 17.