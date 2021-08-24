Spider-Man Twitter Page Roasts Fans Who Saw No Way Home’s Leaked Trailer

The last few days have been filled with wall-to-wall Spider-Man: No Way Home news, with the trailer leaking onto social media a few days before its official release. However, the official Spider-Man Twitter page has seen the funny side of things, posting several viral tweets that poke fun at the situation.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the 3rd Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man film. Fans have been excitedly waiting for it after the previous movie, Spider-Man: Far From Home, ended on a cliffhanger with Spider-Man’s secret identity being revealed. The films follow Peter Parker as he adapts to becoming a superhero and interacts with many villains and heroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Fans have been excitedly waiting for a trailer for the new movie for several months. However, a day before the official release, a copy of the trailer leaked onto the internet. This leak quickly went viral and was reposted all over the internet. A day later, the official trailer dropped, allowing fans to pick through every second of the long-awaited trailer.

The @SpiderManMovie account posted a tweet mere hours after the trailer officially dropped, praising fans who were watching the trailer for the first time, calling them “real ones.”

shout-out to the real ones who are watching the trailer for the first time right now — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) August 24, 2021

Then, a few hours later, the account quote tweeted the trailer, adding that fans should be watching the trailer as many times as they asked for it, referencing how often people were begging for a preview of the upcoming Marvel movie.

you all better be watching this as many times as you asked for it https://t.co/Kj3mvSQQPP — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) August 24, 2021

Finally, the account drew attention to one detail in the trailer, mentioning Doctor Strange’s patterned mug. This set off hundreds of fan theories as Spider-Man fans try to deduce if the cup is a story hint or merely a fun prop.

how bout that mug though https://t.co/AF9M2e7Ufc — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) August 24, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be coming out on December 17, 2021. It is directed by Jon Watts and produced by Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal. It stars Tom Holland as Spider-Man, Zendaya as MJ, and Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange. Several former actors are confirmed to return to the franchise, including Alfred Molina, who played Doctor Octopus in the Sam Raimi Spider-Man movies.