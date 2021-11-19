With all the flurry stirring on social media right now about the various Spider-Men rumored to appear in the Marvel flick that opens next month, Spider-Man: No Way Home, it can be easy to overlook the broader net of actors who have portrayed the web-head in films.

Most on the internet haven’t been able to stop saying the names Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire ever since the second trailer for the film took the world by storm earlier this week. While neither Garfield nor Maguire ended up appearing in the latest trailer, the multiverse-spanning implications revealed in the preview had fans clamoring for them to perhaps make a cameo.

However, isn’t there another Spider-Man who has already dealt with multiverse-level-stakes we’re forgetting here? That’s right, the Shameik Moore-voiced Miles Morales from the Academy Award-winning 2018 animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse fits that description nicely, as it turns out.

And the actor took to Twitter Thursday, amid a swirl of Garfield and Maguire rumors, to level a bit of a tease for Marvel fans everywhere. He asked: “Quick question…. Would you prefer to see me play Miles Morales live action or Static Shock? Asking for a friend ;)”

Quick question…. Would you prefer to see me play Miles Morales live action or Static Shock? Asking for a friend 😉 — Shameik Moore (@shameikmoore) November 18, 2021

Fans were really going crazy at the prospect of a live-action Miles in particular since he absolutely killed it in that role in the 2018 film.

Yes I agree he kinda looks like miles if you compare miles and shameik when he was on incredible crew they look similar which is really awesome! pic.twitter.com/GUjCRD2e6E — Winnie & Friends (@WinnieFriends13) November 19, 2021

While the majority of fans were vying for Moore to reprise his role as perhaps a slightly older Miles in a live-action rendition, many were rooting for the actor to stop making it a mutually exclusive decision and just do both. And we couldn’t agree more.

No but seriously Shameik please do both like we need this I know a lot of people tried the best you in the past but honestly bro you’re my brother and I’m never going to dane my brother so please do BOTH !!!! PLZ !! #staticshock #MilesMorales #shameikmoore pic.twitter.com/hWKiyW6w1c — choc play (@playchoc1) November 18, 2021

There are no doubt super-fan conspiracy theorists out there who might take Moore’s tweet as a low-key tease that perhaps a live-action Miles will be appearing in the forthcoming Holland-helmed film. While that sounds like a far-out theory, anything seems possible now that the multiverse is a thing.

We’ll have to see how it all shakes out when Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters Dec. 17.