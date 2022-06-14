‘Spider-Verse’ fans thrilled an obscure villain is getting their shot in the spotlight

Sony just revealed who Miles Morales and his team of web warriors will be battling in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the much-anticipated animated sequel to 2018’s acclaimed Into the Spider-Verse, and fans are thrilled by the news. We’re used to seeing the same old villains being adapted across Spidey media — e.g. Green Goblin, Venom, Doc Ock ETC — but the new movie will introduce an obscure comics foe to mainstream audiences for the first time. Enter… The Spot.

Real name Dr. Jonathan Ohnn, The Spot has a unique USP — he has interdimensional portals all over his body. For a film with a multiversal scope, you can see why he makes such a good fit. Plus, his power lends itself to the creative visuals the Spider-Verse franchise has already become known for. And though he’s not typically thought of as one of the wallcrawler’s most dangerous enemies, it turns out The Spot has a ton of fans as they’re all coming out the woodwork following this announcement.

The Spot has been one of my favorite villains since the 90's! He's lowkey one of the most powerful villains Spider-Man has. I already knew this movie was going to be amazing but I didn't know they were gonna put some respect on The Spots name, this is insane! https://t.co/abXU3pXXbP — Creative Wiz (@winley_o) June 13, 2022

The moment (a small subset of fans) have been waiting for.

I'VE BEEN BEGGING FOR SPOT TO BE IN A SPIDER-MAN MOVIE FOR SONG, FUCKING THANK YOU OMG OMG OMG https://t.co/3ukolNvFHn — josua. (@TriplesX3) June 13, 2022

At least we know who to thank for this.

I manifested this?https://t.co/nnwLLoBqFL — Izzie is going Across The Spider-Verse (@izziedevil) June 13, 2022

Fans of the ’90s Spider-Man animated series, this is your time.

Lesss gooo 90s kids unite pic.twitter.com/Z2T99WTqXP — Chris🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿9️⃣9️⃣9️⃣ (@ThfcChristian) June 13, 2022

Should be fascinating to see his abilities realized in the movie.

The Spot fascinated me as a kid. I'm excited to see how they introduce him and how they showcase his abilities. https://t.co/OxWMXqmdhj pic.twitter.com/BfqF9Gw63q — maybe: nick 🗯 (@omarisoftwick) June 14, 2022

The animation for The Spot is going to be truly eye-popping.

Can't believe I'm just now noticing this, but I love how Spot has a gesture/figure drawing layered on top of him.



Really adds to his more messier/unfinished look, really can't wait to see him in motion!🙏 https://t.co/tR0tN7ved8 pic.twitter.com/MSZH1NWRyY — (Commissions Open) 8BitArt💀 (@EightBitArt) June 13, 2022

First The Suicide Squad‘s Polka-Dot Man, now The Spot…

If i had a nickel for everytime a recent comic book movie used an F-tier villain whos power is being covered in spots and made them really cool id have 2 nickels, which isnt a lot but its weird its happened twice. https://t.co/jEHXukbhef — Dragonlily (@Review_bra) June 13, 2022

Others are more hyped by the fact that Jason Schwartzman is voicing The Spot. The Scott Pilgrim star is known for his eccentric performances so he’s the perfect choice to bring Ohnn to life.

JASON SCHWARTZMAN LETS FUCKING GO hes about to be eccentric as hell as the Spot should be https://t.co/VJS26CxqZi — cerote cutie (@geibroI) June 14, 2022

Not that The Spot should be goofy, as folks are hoping he’ll be depicted as a credible threat.

Oh dude, nice! I love The Spot!

Please please please don't treat him like the joke so many writers force themselves to think of him as. He cna be so cool when someone gives a crap. — Esh (@Esh_FicAddict) June 13, 2022

How about The Wall for Spider-Verse 3?

This guy needs to be the main villain. pic.twitter.com/4CWufBUYmb — Super Awkward Jessie (@FryGalPal) June 13, 2022

Starring Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, and Issa Rae as Spider-Woman, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swings into cinemas on June 2, 2023.