‘Spider-Verse’ producers address potential Tom Holland and Zendaya cameos

Based on the critical and commercial response to Spider-Man: No Way Home, audiences clearly can’t get enough of seeing Tom Holland and Zendaya lend their talents to a multiversal web-slinging blockbuster, and there just so happens to be another two of them on the way.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and its sequel are coming to theaters between now and the end of 2023, looking to raise a bar that was set very high by the Academy Award-winning and acclaimed first installment. All of the stops will need to be pulled out, then, but can we expect the live-action Peter Parker and MJ to swing by?

The last time producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller were asked about it, their response was about as sarcastic as it gets. During a recent interview with Collider, the duo were quizzed over potential Holland and Zendaya cameos again, where they proceeded to dance around the line of inquiry completely.

Miller joked that he “just got a call right now, but I put it straight forward to voicemail, so it could be… It’s possibly Zendaya. She’s always calling me”. Continuing to have fun, Lord went on to say that “it could be at Tom Holland, or it could be a local political campaign asking for money”, giving absolutely nothing away.

That doesn’t mean we should expect Holland and Zendaya to show up, but their participation in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse certainly wasn’t greeted with a big fat “no”, either.