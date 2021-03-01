Spider-Man 2 Trends As Fans Celebrate Sam Raimi’s Superhero Sequel

Trying to settle on a definitive answer when it comes to naming the greatest comic book movie ever made is an impossible task, but there are several candidates that always end up in and around the conversation. Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins and The Dark Knight, James Mangold’s Logan and Barry Sonnenfeld’s Men in Black are all worthy of consideration for a number of different reasons, as is Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2.

The rights to the web-slinging superhero spent decades bouncing around Hollywood, and when Raimi finally managed to drag Peter Parker out of development hell and into live-action, the results were spectacular. Tobey Maguire’s first outing under the spandex was one of the most successful blockbusters in history, instantly raising expectations for the sequel to almost impossible levels.

Somehow, though, the creative team managed to deliver something that matched the hype, and almost everything about Spider-Man 2 is bigger and better than its predecessor. As you can see from the reactions below, fans clearly agree, as the movie found itself trending on social media recently.

Reminder that Spider-Man 2 is the definitive superhero film and easily the best Spider-Man film there is. pic.twitter.com/4wH4KBRCNW — damo🪐💫 (@MFDAMO) February 28, 2021

Spider-Man 2 Is Trending? Tobey looking at twitter right now be like: pic.twitter.com/3VeS1zcKu9 — CigaretteChair (@CigaretteChair) February 28, 2021

Spider-Man 2 remains one of the best not only Spider-Man films but comic book films in general. It’s a great showcase of the duality of the character of Peter Parker and a film I cherish to this day. pic.twitter.com/PTO1mtC0im — 🌊Nevermind 🌊 (@NirvanaM1nd) February 28, 2021

Spider-Man 2 (2004) is such a gorgeous flim. pic.twitter.com/hCeKqzyjLT — Daily Symbiote Spider-Man (@REAL_EARTH_9811) February 28, 2021

Spider-Man 2 really had the best villain. pic.twitter.com/VmGAsNsLBm — Ronny Pugs #NoWayHome ➐ (@RonnyPugs) February 28, 2021

The train fight is still one of the best in cinematic history. Spider-Man 2 pic.twitter.com/IbSAWomuuR — Platinum Equinox (ν❷) 🎧🌻🎶🍓⌛💫 ᑐᑌᑎᕮ (@PlatEquinox366) February 28, 2021

Spider-Man 2 is one of the best movies ever made. pic.twitter.com/SmXMr7Thby — Pup – Objectively Good YouTuber (@channel_pup) February 28, 2021

Spider-Man 2 has the greatest action scene in a movie pic.twitter.com/k6rVokkTto — BluRay𝔸ngel (@BluRayAngel) February 25, 2021

Spider-Man 2 is the best Peter Parker ever on screen pic.twitter.com/yHnB22ywor — Matthew Klein (@matthewklein316) February 28, 2021

The scope, scale and spectacle is all there, as you’d expect from a big budget blockbuster sequel, but Raimi never forgets about the smaller and more character-driven moments, either. Alfred Molina’s tragic Otto Octavius is one of the genre’s most memorable and complex antagonists, while Maguire deftly handles the balance between the complicated interpersonal relationships and requisite bombastic action sequences.

It wouldn’t be a stretch to call Spider-Man 2 the best live-action Spidey outing ever, but Jon Watts and his crew will be hoping that this year’s No Way Home can somehow manage to knock Rami’s modern classic from its perch as the pinnacle of the entire franchise.